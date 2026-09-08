Inflation Woes and War Fears Weigh on European Stocks

European stocks faced declines amidst heightened inflation concerns due to rising oil prices and fears of Middle East conflict affecting supplies. Novartis shares plummeted after a second drug trial failed. The energy sector gained slightly, cushioning the broader market downturn amidst economic uncertainty in the eurozone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:21 IST
Inflation Woes and War Fears Weigh on European Stocks
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European shares experienced a downturn on Tuesday amid growing inflation worries spurred by rising oil prices and fears that a war in the Middle East might disrupt supply lines. Novartis saw its stocks decline sharply, marking its worst day on record, after announcing disappointing results in a second drug trial setback.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.6%, impacted by drops in Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40. Novartis, leading the day's decliners, faced a steep 10.2% drop because its del-desiran drug trials for myotonic dystrophy did not meet expectations, following a pelacarsen cholesterol drug trial failure.

Bank shares dipped 1.3%, further pressuring the main index amid eurozone economic concerns linked to higher oil prices, suggesting a potential recessionary outlook. Meanwhile, energy shares nudged up 0.6%, reflecting Brent crude's upward trend amid geopolitical tensions. Investors now look to upcoming central bank policy moves and inflation data to navigate the landscape.

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