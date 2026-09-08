Inflation Woes and War Fears Weigh on European Stocks

European shares experienced a downturn on Tuesday amid growing inflation worries spurred by rising oil prices and fears that a war in the Middle East might disrupt supply lines. Novartis saw its stocks decline sharply, marking its worst day on record, after announcing disappointing results in a second drug trial setback.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.6%, impacted by drops in Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40. Novartis, leading the day's decliners, faced a steep 10.2% drop because its del-desiran drug trials for myotonic dystrophy did not meet expectations, following a pelacarsen cholesterol drug trial failure.

Bank shares dipped 1.3%, further pressuring the main index amid eurozone economic concerns linked to higher oil prices, suggesting a potential recessionary outlook. Meanwhile, energy shares nudged up 0.6%, reflecting Brent crude's upward trend amid geopolitical tensions. Investors now look to upcoming central bank policy moves and inflation data to navigate the landscape.