Australia's Bond Yield: A Bullish Breakout

Australia's 10-year government bond yield has been trending higher since 2020, underscoring broader global inflation concerns. The rise, fueled by the Reserve Bank of Australia's hawkish stance, suggests more rate hikes could be forthcoming if inflation risks continue.

This increase reversed a long-term decline and surpassed the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 4.3142% in November 2025. Breaching such technical levels is often seen as a bullish signal, indicating a potential continuation of the current upward trend.

As yields approach the 2011 high of 5.7650%, investors eye the next Fibonacci retracement at 6.6429%, while a significant resistance from 2008 at 6.8180% looms. However, if the RBA adjusts its inflation stance, the trend might stall or reverse.