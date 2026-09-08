A Scorching Forecast: Australia on High Alert for Wildfire Season

Australian authorities brace for an intense wildfire season due to a strong El Nino effect. Elevated temperatures and drier conditions, akin to Europe's recent disastrous summer, are predicted. Efforts like hazard reduction burns are underway as part of precautionary measures to mitigate potential risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:06 IST
A Scorching Forecast: Australia on High Alert for Wildfire Season
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Australian firefighters are preparing for a potentially severe wildfire season as temperatures begin to climb in the southern hemisphere. This follows a devastating fire season in Europe.

Facing a robust El Nino event, Australia is already seeing hotter, drier weather, heightening the wildfire risk, according to Trent Curtin, head of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, the largest volunteer firefighting force globally.

Authorities are conducting hazard reduction burns to minimize the impact of upcoming wildfires, with peak danger periods expected to start in mid-October and December, said Alex Capararo, Forestry Corporation's sector commander.

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