Congress Slams BJP Over Rajasthan's Governance Ahead of Local Polls

In a scathing critique, senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas lambasted the BJP-led Rajasthan government, accusing it of failing to uphold law and order, healthcare, and developmental commitments. During a press conference in Jaipur, he specifically targeted Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, alleging the state tops the national list in rape cases.

Khachariyawas further criticized the ruling party for the alleged collapse of the 'Free Medicine Scheme' and claimed that subpar healthcare resulted in the deaths of 22 women in government facilities. He expressed concerns over the procurement of spurious medicines and noted a significant shift in election tactics, with unprecedented campaigning from the Chief Minister.

With local body elections looming, Khachariyawas highlighted infrastructural concerns in key constituencies, blaming the BJP for crumbling road conditions. Additionally, he condemned the introduction of new utility charges and budget reallocations, urging voters to use the elections as a platform to hold the BJP accountable for what he termed as a 'betrayal'.