US Expands Sanctions to Cut Off Iran's Aviation Lifeline

The United States has issued 36 new sanctions targeting Iran's aviation sector and other companies, in a bid to ramp up pressure on Tehran amidst the ongoing Middle East conflict. These measures aim to ground Mahan Air and extend restrictions to other Iranian airlines, significantly impacting the country's air traffic and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 00:37 IST
US Expands Sanctions to Cut Off Iran's Aviation Lifeline
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The U.S. has stepped up economic pressure on Iran by announcing 36 new sanctions targeting the country's aviation sector and other companies. This move aims to further isolate Tehran as tensions in the Middle East enter their seventh month.

The sanctions specifically target Mahan Air and have been expanded to include all Iranian airlines. The measures also affect several companies in Turkey, the UAE, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan, which the U.S. claims have helped Iran obtain essential technology.

The U.S. Treasury has warned that any firm involved in supporting Iran's aviation industry would face severe repercussions, and the latest sanctions mark a significant escalation in efforts to weaken Iran's economic stance.

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