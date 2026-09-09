US Expands Sanctions to Cut Off Iran's Aviation Lifeline

The U.S. has stepped up economic pressure on Iran by announcing 36 new sanctions targeting the country's aviation sector and other companies. This move aims to further isolate Tehran as tensions in the Middle East enter their seventh month.

The sanctions specifically target Mahan Air and have been expanded to include all Iranian airlines. The measures also affect several companies in Turkey, the UAE, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan, which the U.S. claims have helped Iran obtain essential technology.

The U.S. Treasury has warned that any firm involved in supporting Iran's aviation industry would face severe repercussions, and the latest sanctions mark a significant escalation in efforts to weaken Iran's economic stance.