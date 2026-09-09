Unacknowledged Naval Clash
Iran reportedly launched attacks on U.S. Navy ships, which have not been acknowledged by the U.S. military as per a Wall Street Journal report. No American vessels were hit in these attacks. Reuters has not been able to independently verify this report so far.
Iran launched an attack against U.S. Navy ships on Monday, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cited U.S. officials. The U.S. military has not yet acknowledged these alleged attacks.
According to the Wall Street Journal report, no American ships were hit during these events, further citing U.S. officials on the matter.
Currently, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the details of this report.
ALSO READ
-
Navigating Diplomatic Waters: South Korea's Strategic Talks with France on Strait of Hormuz
-
Gulf Tensions Ignite: Yemen's Houthis and U.S.-Iran Naval Clashes Raise Global Oil Prices
-
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Issue Dire Warning: Targeting Ships in Gulf Ports
-
Intensifying Gulf Tensions: Middle East Conflict Escalates
-
IRGC Navy Seizes U.S. Submersible as Tensions Escalate