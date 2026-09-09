Unacknowledged Naval Clash

Iran reportedly launched attacks on U.S. Navy ships, which have not been acknowledged by the U.S. military as per a Wall Street Journal report. No American vessels were hit in these attacks. Reuters has not been able to independently verify this report so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 01:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 01:30 IST
Unacknowledged Naval Clash
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Iran launched an attack against U.S. Navy ships on Monday, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cited U.S. officials. The U.S. military has not yet acknowledged these alleged attacks.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, no American ships were hit during these events, further citing U.S. officials on the matter.

Currently, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the details of this report.

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