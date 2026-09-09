Turkey Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia
Turkey has condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, urging the Houthis to cease their hostile actions immediately. The Turkish Foreign Ministry highlighted that such attacks undermine diplomatic efforts for a lasting peace in Yemen. Turkey supports Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity and recently signed a defense agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
Turkey has voiced a strong condemnation of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia, urging an immediate cessation of hostilities. The Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasized the detrimental effect such actions have on diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a lasting political resolution in Yemen.
The ministry reiterated its commitment to Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity and sovereignty amidst ongoing regional tensions. It urged the Houthis to 'immediately halt their hostile actions' to foster stability and peace.
In a move showcasing military alliances, Turkey recently signed a defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. This agreement features a collective defense clause reminiscent of NATO's Article 5, signaling deeper military cooperation between the nations.
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