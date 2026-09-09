Turkey Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Turkey has condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, urging the Houthis to cease their hostile actions immediately. The Turkish Foreign Ministry highlighted that such attacks undermine diplomatic efforts for a lasting peace in Yemen. Turkey supports Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity and recently signed a defense agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 01:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 01:27 IST
Turkey Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey has voiced a strong condemnation of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia, urging an immediate cessation of hostilities. The Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasized the detrimental effect such actions have on diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a lasting political resolution in Yemen.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity and sovereignty amidst ongoing regional tensions. It urged the Houthis to 'immediately halt their hostile actions' to foster stability and peace.

In a move showcasing military alliances, Turkey recently signed a defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. This agreement features a collective defense clause reminiscent of NATO's Article 5, signaling deeper military cooperation between the nations.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

Land Security Could Be a Food Security Policy: New Evidence From Malawi’s Small Farms

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026