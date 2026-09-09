Iran's Revolutionary Guards Issue Dire Warning: Targeting Ships in Gulf Ports

Iran's Revolutionary Guards declared they would target ships in Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports hosting Americans in retaliation for U.S. attacks on Iranian oil tankers. The Guards Navy issued a warning for all crews to evacuate these areas, as conveyed by state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 01:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 01:38 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Issue Dire Warning: Targeting Ships in Gulf Ports
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Iran's Revolutionary Guards have issued a stern warning, declaring that they will target ships in Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports that host American presence. This is a direct response to recent U.S. attacks on Iranian oil tankers.

In a statement released early Wednesday and reported by state media, the Guards' naval forces cautioned all crew members operating in these ports to evacuate immediately.

The announcement underscores the escalating tensions in the Gulf region and raises concerns over maritime security involving international shipping routes.

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