Iran's Revolutionary Guards Issue Dire Warning: Targeting Ships in Gulf Ports

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have issued a stern warning, declaring that they will target ships in Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports that host American presence. This is a direct response to recent U.S. attacks on Iranian oil tankers.

In a statement released early Wednesday and reported by state media, the Guards' naval forces cautioned all crew members operating in these ports to evacuate immediately.

The announcement underscores the escalating tensions in the Gulf region and raises concerns over maritime security involving international shipping routes.