U.S. Accuses Chinese AI Firms of Distillation Activities

U.S. cyber and law enforcement officials on Tuesday accused Chinese AI companies of engaging in what they call aggressive, industrial-scale distillation activities. This raises concerns about potential competitive advantages in the AI market.

In an official statement, three U.S. security agencies outlined how distillation involves training smaller AI models using output from larger models. This method is reportedly being used to cut the costs associated with developing new AI tools.

The allegations highlight growing tensions between U.S. and Chinese tech sectors, as both continue to vie for dominance in artificial intelligence innovation and development.