Runway Tragedy: Amazon Prime Air Crash Investigated

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal crash involving an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane. Evidence suggests pilots considered aborting the landing. The Boeing 767 overran the runway, leading to a deadly crash. Investigations continue, with interviews scheduled with the pilots and further data analysis ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 08:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 08:29 IST
Runway Tragedy: Amazon Prime Air Crash Investigated

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Tuesday that initial findings from the flight data recorder of a crashed Amazon Prime Air cargo plane suggested the pilots contemplated aborting the landing after touchdown.

Operated by Miami-based 21 Air, the Boeing 767 overshot the runway by 1,300 feet and collided with two vehicles, resulting in five fatalities and injuring five others last Sunday.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy revealed plans to interview the pilots and release cockpit voice recorder details. Analysis has shown that late attempts to abort the landing were made, ultimately proving unsuccessful. The NTSB is leading an extensive investigation at Miami International Airport.

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