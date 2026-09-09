Indian Markets Struggle Amid Soaring Crude Prices and IPO Frenzy

The Indian stock market opened sharply lower, continuing its losing streak, as Brent crude prices approached the $100 mark amidst escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The BSE Sensex plummeted by 456.78 points, or 0.60%, to 75,120.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 119.65 points, or 0.51%, to 23,515.45.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, highlighted the dual impact of domestic and international pressures shaping trading sentiment. 'Two strong headwinds are affecting the market now. Brent crude nearing $100 amid rising US-Iran tensions is impacting the economy, and the booming IPO market is draining liquidity, continuing the Nifty downtrend. The latter may have a stronger effect,' noted Vijayakumar. He added that IPO gains, which have surged to 22% since June, are luring both retail and institutional investors into the market, as the Nifty's year-to-date return stands at a negative 9.5%.

At the time of writing, Brent Crude increased by $1.40 (+1.43%) to $99.32 per barrel, while WTI Crude climbed $1.23 (+1.33%) to $94.26 per barrel. Gold prices also strengthened, rising $22.06 (+0.51%) to trade at $4,377.86. Vijayakumar further noted that despite overvaluation concerns, IPOs are getting oversubscribed, urging investors to apply discretion when entering IPOs. 'Investors should focus on reasonably priced IPOs and avoid chasing speculative trends driven by FOMO.'

Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct, observed that technical indicators suggest a cautious market following the benchmark index's recent multi-month lows. 'Persistent concerns over elevated crude prices and Middle East tensions are reducing risk appetite. Global cues remain cautious as investors balance geopolitical risks with upcoming US inflation data,' Palviya stated. Currently, Dow Jones Futures trade slightly lower at 52,755.88, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reflect losses as well.

Palviya pinpointed key support and resistance zones, noting the market's fragile undertone below 23,800. Immediate support is found at 23,500-23,450, followed by 23,300, while 23,800-23,850 marks the first resistance zone. A decisive regain of 24,000 could boost sentiment and offer stability. For now, market direction will remain closely linked to crude oil prices and developments in West Asia, with any moderation potentially sparking equity recovery.