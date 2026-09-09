Indian Markets Struggle Amid Soaring Crude Prices and IPO Frenzy

Indian stock indices nosedived due to soaring Brent crude nearing $100 and a surge in IPO investments, exacerbating liquidity exits. This downturn, accentuated by geopolitical tensions, saw the Sensex and Nifty slipping further. Experts advise investors to cautiously navigate IPO markets amid volatile conditions and focus on select growth stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:58 IST
Indian Markets Struggle Amid Soaring Crude Prices and IPO Frenzy
A view of the newly renovated NSE atrium bull (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian stock market opened sharply lower, continuing its losing streak, as Brent crude prices approached the $100 mark amidst escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The BSE Sensex plummeted by 456.78 points, or 0.60%, to 75,120.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 119.65 points, or 0.51%, to 23,515.45.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, highlighted the dual impact of domestic and international pressures shaping trading sentiment. 'Two strong headwinds are affecting the market now. Brent crude nearing $100 amid rising US-Iran tensions is impacting the economy, and the booming IPO market is draining liquidity, continuing the Nifty downtrend. The latter may have a stronger effect,' noted Vijayakumar. He added that IPO gains, which have surged to 22% since June, are luring both retail and institutional investors into the market, as the Nifty's year-to-date return stands at a negative 9.5%.

At the time of writing, Brent Crude increased by $1.40 (+1.43%) to $99.32 per barrel, while WTI Crude climbed $1.23 (+1.33%) to $94.26 per barrel. Gold prices also strengthened, rising $22.06 (+0.51%) to trade at $4,377.86. Vijayakumar further noted that despite overvaluation concerns, IPOs are getting oversubscribed, urging investors to apply discretion when entering IPOs. 'Investors should focus on reasonably priced IPOs and avoid chasing speculative trends driven by FOMO.'

Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct, observed that technical indicators suggest a cautious market following the benchmark index's recent multi-month lows. 'Persistent concerns over elevated crude prices and Middle East tensions are reducing risk appetite. Global cues remain cautious as investors balance geopolitical risks with upcoming US inflation data,' Palviya stated. Currently, Dow Jones Futures trade slightly lower at 52,755.88, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reflect losses as well.

Palviya pinpointed key support and resistance zones, noting the market's fragile undertone below 23,800. Immediate support is found at 23,500-23,450, followed by 23,300, while 23,800-23,850 marks the first resistance zone. A decisive regain of 24,000 could boost sentiment and offer stability. For now, market direction will remain closely linked to crude oil prices and developments in West Asia, with any moderation potentially sparking equity recovery.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026