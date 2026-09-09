Markets in Flux as Middle East Tensions and Oil Prices Surge

Brent crude oil prices inched closer to $100 a barrel, a level not seen since late July, as fresh hostilities in the Middle East heightened fears of a broader regional conflict. This uncertainty is impacting risk sentiment in Asian equity markets, particularly for stocks outside the AI sector.

The Japanese yen, traditionally weakened by higher oil prices, is defying this trend by rising to seven-month highs against the dollar. This surge is attributed to market bets on more aggressive Bank of Japan rate hikes, despite Japan’s heavy reliance on Middle Eastern energy imports.

Global currency markets are largely subdued amidst significant central bank policy announcements and escalating geopolitical tensions, especially following recent hostilities involving Iran and U.S. military bases. Analysts note that a sustained spike above $100 for Brent crude could significantly impact global inflation concerns and market psychology.