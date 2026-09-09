Chaos in the Skies: UK's Air Traffic Control System Under Scrutiny

Flights from UK airports resumed after a major air traffic control failure, but the disruption highlights concerns over the reliability of Britain's aviation systems. Transport minister calls for an explanation from NATS boss Martin Rolfe, amid calls for his resignation. The issue disrupted thousands of flights, affecting passengers nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:00 IST
Chaos in the Skies: UK's Air Traffic Control System Under Scrutiny
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Flights from UK airports have resumed following a significant air traffic control system failure that plunged the nation's aviation into chaos. The shutdown, which lasted hours on Tuesday, canceled over 1,000 flights and disrupted the travel plans of hundreds of thousands. It has raised questions about the reliability of Britain's aviation infrastructure.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) faces mounting pressure, with Transport Minister Heidi Alexander summoning CEO Martin Rolfe for explanations. This incident marks the third system failure in recent years, prompting some industry leaders to call for Rolfe's resignation, arguing the aviation system needs urgent technological improvements.

As operations slowly normalize, major airports like Heathrow and Gatwick are advising passengers to check with airlines regarding schedule adjustments. Airlines such as Ryanair and British Airways have faced massive disruptions, affecting tens of thousands of travelers. The aviation sector now faces scrutiny over its resilience and safety protocols.

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