Kerala Cyber Summit Urges Strengthening of National Cybersecurity

In an era where technology permeates every aspect of life, the Kerala Cyber Suraksha Summit 2026 (KCSS) underscored the pressing need for India to fortify its cyberdefenses. Senior leaders from government, law enforcement, and industry converged in Kochi to address rising digital threats amidst national security concerns.

Chief Guest Hibi Eden, MP, highlighted the essential role of cybersecurity awareness and preparedness. He praised F9 Infotech's efforts to democratize cybersecurity education, advocating its integration beyond the tech industry and into educational curricula across Kerala, signaling a commitment to wider accessibility.

The summit also announced the Kerala Cyber Resilience Foundation, designed to enhance the state's cybersecurity acumen by providing free training and certifications to government educational institutions. This initiative aims to equip young people early on, fostering a formidable pipeline of cyber-aware professionals to address India's talent shortage in cybersecurity.