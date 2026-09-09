Kerala Cyber Summit Urges Strengthening of National Cybersecurity

At Kerala Cyber Suraksha Summit 2026, experts emphasized the urgent need for India to bolster its digital and AI sovereignty. The summit announced the formation of the Kerala Cyber Resilience Foundation to enhance cybersecurity skills and resilience, with initiatives aimed at young talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 09-09-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 16:22 IST
Kerala Cyber Summit Urges Strengthening of National Cybersecurity
Kerala Cyber Resilience Foundation announced as leaders call for stronger cyber resilience, sovereign capabilities and cybersecurity talent. Image Credit: ANI

In an era where technology permeates every aspect of life, the Kerala Cyber Suraksha Summit 2026 (KCSS) underscored the pressing need for India to fortify its cyberdefenses. Senior leaders from government, law enforcement, and industry converged in Kochi to address rising digital threats amidst national security concerns.

Chief Guest Hibi Eden, MP, highlighted the essential role of cybersecurity awareness and preparedness. He praised F9 Infotech's efforts to democratize cybersecurity education, advocating its integration beyond the tech industry and into educational curricula across Kerala, signaling a commitment to wider accessibility.

The summit also announced the Kerala Cyber Resilience Foundation, designed to enhance the state's cybersecurity acumen by providing free training and certifications to government educational institutions. This initiative aims to equip young people early on, fostering a formidable pipeline of cyber-aware professionals to address India's talent shortage in cybersecurity.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026