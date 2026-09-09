Kerala's Political Storm: Unraveling the CMRL-Exalogic Controversy

The CMRL-Exalogic case in Kerala intensifies as political leaders clash over alleged financial irregularities. While the Chief Minister assures legal proceedings, Congress and CPM exchange accusations. ED probing the alleged corporate fraud and bribes involving CMRL deepens the divide amidst claims of fabricated allegations against key figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 11:33 IST
Kerala's Political Storm: Unraveling the CMRL-Exalogic Controversy
Keralam CM V.D. Satheesan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Kerala's political landscape faces turbulence with the escalating CMRL-Exalogic controversy. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan clarified that the case, scrutinized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), stands apart from routine party donations and will navigate its legal course independently.

At the center of the controversy is an alleged fraud involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, linking it to Kerala's political echelons. KPCC President Sunny Joseph emphasized the significance of the ED's findings, advocating for fact-based responses from CPM amid allegations surrounding former CM Vijayan's family.

Amidst these developments, CPM's State Secretary M.V. Govindan launched a defense against what he termed as manufactured accusations by ED targeting party leaders. Accusations of hypocrisy from the Congress were met with skepticism, with demands to unveil any underlying political deals.

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