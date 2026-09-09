Ukraine Contracts 1,000 Patriot Missiles Amid Funding Shortfall

Ukraine has successfully secured a contract for around 1,000 missiles to power its U.S.-designed Patriot air-defense systems, in collaboration with allies and with the aid of a European Union loan, as announced by Kyiv's defense minister on Tuesday.

At a key Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, Yevhenii Khmara stated that most missiles are scheduled for delivery in the future and emphasized the critical need for prompt aid. He appealed to Western partners to exchange more air defense missiles for performance upgrades under existing contracts with Kyiv.

Ukraine faces a $27 billion finance gap for drone supplies, according to the ministry's meeting summary. Khmara highlighted a strategic plan for the war's conduct and identified major threats from Moscow. Despite no significant Russian gains, renewed drone and missile attacks persist on Kyiv, with fatalities reported. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stressed the necessity of increased support for Ukraine to capitalize on current strategic opportunities.