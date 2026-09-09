Drone Debris Incident in Novorossiysk: A Port Under Siege

Drone debris fell in the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk on Tuesday night, affecting nearby businesses and residential areas, stated Mayor Andrei Kravchenko via Telegram.

Kravchenko confirmed that there were no casualties from the incident, while local authorities reported subsequent fires in the Krasnodar region.

Novorossiysk serves as a crucial conduit for Russian oil, oil products, and grain exports and has been a frequent target of Ukrainian drone strikes.