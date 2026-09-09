Tensions Rise as Middle East Conflict Sends Oil Prices Soaring

The main U.S. stock indexes are projected to open lower on Wednesday due to a surge in oil prices, which have surpassed the $100-a-barrel mark for the first time since July. This increase is attributed to escalating Middle East tensions, specifically the deepening U.S.-Iran war, now in its seventh month, elevating the risk of a broader regional conflict.

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's strong focus on controlling inflation has fueled expectations of an interest rate hike. There's currently a 62.4% probability the Fed will increase rates by 25 basis points in its upcoming meeting next week, as indicated by CME's FedWatch data. Highlighting the day's key focus on oil prices, Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities noted its impact on stocks, amidst mixed market sentiments.

Brent crude maintained its high near $100 per barrel, prompting investor anticipation for a U.S. Treasury bond buyback announcement, which typically lists eligible bonds. Analysts from J.P. Morgan suggest that market reactions in the bond sector could significantly influence equities, particularly due to elevated yields on government bonds. Investors are also paying close attention to the upcoming Consumer and Producer Price Index reports for insights into the Fed's rate decisions.