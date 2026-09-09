Wall Street Woes: Oil Price Surge Shakes Markets

On Wednesday, key U.S. stock indexes saw a downturn as oil prices surged above the critical $100-a-barrel mark for the first time since July. This rise in oil prices is attributed to escalating tensions in the Middle East, which have heightened market sensitivity.

At the market opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 78.2 points, equivalent to a 0.15% drop, settling at 52,707.9. The S&P 500 also faced a decline, dropping 12.8 points or 0.17%, reaching 7,660.68.

The Nasdaq Composite was not spared, falling by 96.4 points or 0.36%, with an opening figure of 26,325.061. These shifts highlight the stock market's volatile reaction to geopolitical uncertainties affecting oil prices.