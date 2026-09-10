Bolstered Diplomacy: India Prepares for 18th BRICS Summit

With anticipation building, New Delhi is gearing up to host the 18th BRICS Summit, featuring dignitaries from Ethiopia and Burundi who arrived Thursday. This assembly underscores a pivotal moment in global diplomacy as India resumes its leadership role.

India, presiding over the BRICS for the fourth time, themed its chairship on 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.' The summit aims for a human-centric agenda to fortify institutional leadership and foster sustainable global growth.

Following the 17th summit in Brazil, which emphasized cooperation and the Global South, India's 2026 chairship aims to bridge past accomplishments with future ambitions, ensuring resilience, innovation, and sustainability remain central as leaders convene to evaluate and strategize the bloc's global influence.