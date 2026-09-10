Call for Budget Cuts: Germany's Push for EU Fiscal Realism
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz advocates for significant reductions to the European Commission's long-term budget, deemed unaffordable amid domestic spending limitations. Supported by other nations, Merz calls for cuts in all spending areas, rejecting further EU borrowing. Discussions with EU leaders aim to reach consensus by 2026.
On Wednesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for significant cuts to the European Commission's long-term budget, describing the proposed nearly €2 trillion plan as financially untenable amidst domestic fiscal restraints. He stresses that the EU needs to embrace realism and reform.
Merz's stance gains backing from Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, Finland, and Sweden, who have collectively sought reductions from the Commission's ambitions for the 2028-2034 financial framework, which envisages a hefty 60% increase compared to the current budget period. After meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa in Berlin, Merz emphasized that the proposed budget expansion defies the current climate of budget cuts throughout member states.
Costa, supporting the call for consensus among all 27 member states by the end of 2026, emphasized the need for innovative resources to safeguard national budgets. Merz adamantly rejected further joint EU borrowing, positing that excessive debt impairs sovereignty and priorities should be reconsidered in favor of competitiveness and defense.
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