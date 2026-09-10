Call for Budget Cuts: Germany's Push for EU Fiscal Realism

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz advocates for significant reductions to the European Commission's long-term budget, deemed unaffordable amid domestic spending limitations. Supported by other nations, Merz calls for cuts in all spending areas, rejecting further EU borrowing. Discussions with EU leaders aim to reach consensus by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 00:20 IST
Call for Budget Cuts: Germany's Push for EU Fiscal Realism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for significant cuts to the European Commission's long-term budget, describing the proposed nearly €2 trillion plan as financially untenable amidst domestic fiscal restraints. He stresses that the EU needs to embrace realism and reform.

Merz's stance gains backing from Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, Finland, and Sweden, who have collectively sought reductions from the Commission's ambitions for the 2028-2034 financial framework, which envisages a hefty 60% increase compared to the current budget period. After meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa in Berlin, Merz emphasized that the proposed budget expansion defies the current climate of budget cuts throughout member states.

Costa, supporting the call for consensus among all 27 member states by the end of 2026, emphasized the need for innovative resources to safeguard national budgets. Merz adamantly rejected further joint EU borrowing, positing that excessive debt impairs sovereignty and priorities should be reconsidered in favor of competitiveness and defense.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026