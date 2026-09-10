U.S. Greenlights $140 Million Black Hawk Helicopter Sale to Argentina
The U.S. State Department has approved a foreign military sale to Argentina, involving UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters and related equipment, with an estimated cost of $140 million. Sikorsky, owned by Lockheed Martin, will be the principal contractor for this deal, enhancing Argentina's military capabilities.
The U.S. State Department announced this Thursday its approval of a foreign military sale to Argentina. This deal includes the provision of UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters and related equipment, summing up to an estimated $140 million.
Sikorsky, the subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, has been identified as the principal contractor for this lucrative contract. This marks a significant development in the military capabilities of Argentina.
The decision underscores the continuing defense relationship between the U.S. and Argentina, and aims to upgrade Argentina's current technological prowess in the military aviation sector.
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