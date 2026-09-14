Global Financial Markets Brace for Rate Hikes Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The dollar saw gains on Monday as financial markets prepared for potential rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan. Meanwhile, oil prices surged due to geopolitical unrest in the Middle East, prompting concerns over erratic pricing pressures.

The European Central Bank raised rates last week, signaling future hikes, with the Fed and BOJ's decisions this week coming under scrutiny. Investors believe there's a high likelihood of the Fed increasing rates, with speculation on the BOJ's actions mounting.

Currency movements reflect these anticipations, with shifting sentiments seen in the yen and euro. The dollar index rose, defying recent declines, as central banks globally evaluate their strategies amid rising U.S. consumer prices.