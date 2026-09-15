Emirates Navigates Jet Fuel Costs Amid Global Tensions

Emirates airline is strategically hedging jet fuel costs to circumvent customer price hikes amid the Iran conflict's effect on fuel prices. The airline maintains a balanced strategy by being partially protected and partially exposed to market fluctuations, as stated by Adnan Kazim, its chief commercial officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:23 IST
Emirates Navigates Jet Fuel Costs Amid Global Tensions
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Emirates airline is taking strategic measures to manage jet fuel costs amid escalating tensions resulting from the Iran conflict. The airline's senior official emphasized their protective strategy in an interview on Tuesday.

Adnan Kazim, the deputy president and chief commercial officer of Emirates, detailed their approach to hedging fuel prices, aiming to avoid passing costs onto customers.

While maintaining a robust defensive strategy, Emirates remains partially exposed to the market, reflecting a calculated decision to navigate fuel price volatility.

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