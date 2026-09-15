Spyware Surge: Iranian Cyber Tactics Unveiled

The governments of Britain, the United States, and the Netherlands have issued a joint cybersecurity advisory. It details the use of spyware by Iranian state-linked actors targeting dissidents, activists, and journalists worldwide. This spyware, called 'CHOSEN BRICK', operates through spear-phishing campaigns on messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Paul Chichester, Britain's National Cyber Security Centre director of operations, stated that Iranian cyber actors exploit this digital surveillance tactic to suppress regime critics by stealing emails, messages, and accessing personal devices. Iran's embassy in London did not respond to requests for comment on these allegations.

The advisory warns that the malware collects data from contact lists, emails, and social media accounts, even capturing screen content and accessing device microphones. The FBI has confirmed that Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security employs these cyber operations to gather intelligence, orchestrate data leaks, and inflict reputational damage on its targets.