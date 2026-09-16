Markets Brace for Fed Decision Amid Mounting Pressure

Markets in Europe and globally are on edge as they await the Federal Reserve's imminent policy decision. Chair Kevin Warsh finds himself under immense pressure, whether to maintain the current interest rates or to hike them, a move that may provoke backlash from the White House.

The Federal Open Market Committee is cornered with inflation exceeding targets and oil prices above $100 per barrel. The possibility of a rate hike is high, with traders pricing in a 93% chance. However, President Trump has historically advocated for lower borrowing costs, further complicating the situation.

In the meantime, there's slight relief in the market with the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields declining and oil prices slightly retracting. Nonetheless, with other global central banks considering policy tightening, investors remain on edge. Digital assets continue to slide following the U.S. Senate's recent decision against significant cryptocurrency legislation.