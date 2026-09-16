WTO Puts a $3 Trillion Price on Stronger Global Trade Rules

The world economy could gain roughly US$3 trillion by 2050 if countries strengthen the rules governing international trade, according to the World Trade Organization's latest flagship report, which sets out the economic stakes of cooperation breaking down. Released on 15 September, the World Trade Report 2026: A Critical Juncture for the World Trading System examines eight decades of trade cooperation and presents governments with a difficult choice over how to protect its benefits in an increasingly divided global economy.

What Stronger Trade Rules Could Deliver

A strengthened multilateral trading system could lift global GDP by 2.9% and exports by 17.9% by 2050 compared with the report's baseline trajectory, under a scenario involving broader market access, new rules for digital trade and services, and wider WTO membership. Those gains depend on governments making meaningful changes to the system, including developing an approach that accommodates security concerns without sacrificing the openness that allows businesses to reach customers across borders.

For the least-developed countries, which account for less than 1% of world trade, their combined GDP could rise by 7.7% as tariffs and other trading costs fall. High-income economies could gain about US$1.7 trillion in 2023 dollars, with cheaper trade in services contributing substantially to that increase. The projections show that reform has economic value for countries at very different income levels, even though the sources and scale of their gains would vary.

The Cost of a Divided Trading System

The report's two alternative scenarios show how much economic activity could be lost if multilateral rules weaken, with a world organised around geopolitical trading blocs recording GDP 5.1% below the baseline and exports 18.6% lower by 2050. A system in which a network of free trade agreements replaces multilateral cooperation produces deeper losses, reducing GDP by 6.9% and exports by 26.9%. These are modelled outcomes under specific assumptions, rather than predictions of what will inevitably happen.

The distinction between those losses and the widely cited figure of up to 10% matters, because the larger number reflects the approximate gap between stronger cooperation and the more damaging erosion scenario. For governments, the calculation includes both the output that could disappear and the additional growth that would be missed by failing to improve the system. Separate trade agreements, in the report's modelling, do not fully replace the economic benefits of a shared multilateral framework.

Eight Decades of Gains Face New Pressures

The trading system has helped support a nearly 50-fold expansion in global trade over eight decades, creating deeper economic connections and greater predictability for countries doing business with one another. Around 72% of global merchandise trade still takes place under WTO most-favoured-nation terms, according to Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who highlighted the contribution of trade cooperation to growth, narrower income gaps between developing and advanced economies, and peaceful relations among members.

Changes in economic power, greater government intervention through industrial policies, digitalisation, global supply chains and environmental transformation have made cooperation more complicated, with geopolitical tensions adding to the pressure on existing rules. The report does not offer a detailed reform blueprint, instead identifying areas where adaptation may be needed to preserve openness, predictability and fairness. Speaking at its launch on the opening day of the WTO Public Forum, Okonjo-Iweala pointed to earlier periods of repair and renewal as evidence that members have the capacity to rebuild cooperation, putting responsibility for the system's next chapter squarely in their hands.