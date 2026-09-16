Accelerating AI: France's Push Against U.S.-Led Slowdown Calls

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure argues that calls for slowing AI development favor U.S. leaders. He emphasizes the need for France and Europe to accelerate AI adoption to manage risks, amid a growing debate on AI safety and potential threats highlighted by industry leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 22:03 IST
Accelerating AI: France's Push Against U.S.-Led Slowdown Calls
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French Finance Minister Roland Lescure has criticized calls to decelerate AI development, arguing that such measures serve the interests of U.S. leaders in the field.

Lescure stressed the importance of accelerating AI adoption in France and Europe to manage associated risks effectively. He voiced these opinions at a Paris event organized by French startup lobby, France Digitale.

The debate around AI safety has intensified, with industry leaders like Anthropic's Dario Amodei and OpenAI's Sam Altman acknowledging the need for caution in AI progression, while Lescure warns against definitive statements and stresses the necessity of collective responsibility.

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