Dollar Climbs After Fed Rate Hike: Implications for Global Markets

The US dollar surged to a seven-week high after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, suggesting more increases. This spurred attention on central banks in the UK and Japan as they prepare to tackle inflation pressures. Analysts anticipate further dollar appreciation against major currencies like the euro and yen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 11:30 IST
Dollar Climbs After Fed Rate Hike: Implications for Global Markets
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The US dollar reached a seven-week high following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates, with more hikes signaled. Traders are now focused on upcoming moves from central banks in the UK and Japan, both grappling with inflationary pressures.

Currency strategist Carol Kong noted that Federal Reserve chief Kevin Warsh's unexpectedly hawkish tone and guidance on future rate increases pushed the dollar upward. This shift caused the euro and yen to near their recent lows, as the dollar index reached its strongest level since late July.

Markets are eyeing upcoming decisions from the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan. The UK is expected to maintain rates, while Japan is set to increase its rates to a 31-year high, joining global efforts to combat inflation driven by soaring energy prices.

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