Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil and the Karnataka delegation, visited Tokyo Midtown Roppongi in Japan to study its urban development model and explore its applicability to Bengaluru's future urban development projects. The visit was undertaken in collaboration with Nikken Sekkei, one of Japan's leading architecture, engineering and urban-planning firms. During the visit, the delegation interacted with Wataru Tanaka, Senior Executive Officer and Head of the Global Business Department at Nikken Sekkei, who was closely involved in the project's master planning.

The delegation studied how the approximately 25-acre development transformed a former defence land parcel into a mixed-use urban district integrating offices, residences, retail, hospitality and cultural facilities, while retaining nearly 50 per cent of the area as open and green spaces. The discussions focused on integrated master planning, vertical development, efficient land use, pedestrian-friendly public spaces, seamless public transport connectivity and high-quality urban infrastructure.

Completed in approximately 2.5 to 3 years, the project offers insights into developing well-connected, liveable and sustainable urban spaces. The Karnataka delegation also explored how these principles could be adapted to Bengaluru's strategic redevelopment and future urban development projects, drawing on Japan's experience in delivering world-class urban infrastructure and mixed-use developments.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar met Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Yasutaka Nakasone in Tokyo and discussed strengthening relations between Karnataka and Japan and exploring avenues for greater cooperation across key sectors. According to the official X account of the Karnataka Chief Minister, the meeting focused on further strengthening ties between Karnataka and Japan and exploring new opportunities to expand cooperation across key sectors.

“Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri DK Shivakumar met Mr Yasutaka Nakasone, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, in Tokyo and discussed strengthening economic ties and expanding Japan’s partnership with Karnataka,” the post stated. (ANI)