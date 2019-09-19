Gujarat's unemployment ratio lowest in India, claims minister

Gujarat has the lowest unemployment rate in the country with only nine per 1,000 persons without any job or work, much less than the national average of 50 per 1,000, a minister claimed on Thursday. Gujarat Labour and Employment Minister Dilip Thakor, citing a survey, said the BJP-ruled state enjoys the distinction of having the lowest unemployment rate.

"As per a survey, 50 per 1,000 persons in the country are unemployed. On the other side, this figure is nine per 1,000 in Gujarat, which is the lowest in the country," he said. Thakor was speaking at an event here to mark the inauguration of a 15-day-long 'job fair' being held across the state.

He said this initiative would provide employment to around 35,000 skilled youths in various private sector companies, who are taking part in the fortnight-long job fair. In his address, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said looking at the inflow of new investment in Gujarat, around 56 lakh skilled youths will be needed by 2022.

"Till now, we have successfully created a skilled workforce of 17 lakhs. However, a lot remains to be done in this direction. "That is why we have opened 283 government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Gujarat," said Rupani.

He urged youths to think beyond government jobs and focus more on acquiring skills for future opportunities. During the event, two mobile applications of the Labour Commissionerate were also launched.

While 'SIMPLE' mobile app is aimed at bringing in transparency in labour inspection process, the other one - 'SACHET' - will allow work environment monitoring in industrial units..

