Ramco Systems bags five-year deal from Middle East based MNC

Ramco Systems on Wednesday said its subsidiary in the Middle East has bagged a five year order, for an "undisclosed sum", from a large independent family- owned multinational company to implement its logistics solution. The city-based company, in a filing to the stock exchanges said Ramco Systems FZ-LLC, Dubai would implement Ramco Logistics ERP to the entity, which has presence across Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Asia and has a 4,000 strong workforce.

The Gulf-based group would implement Ramco Warehouse Management System, part of Ramco Logistics Software, for its logistics division offering freight forwarding and end-to-end multimodal supply chain solutions to effectively manage storage space, open yard storage facility, the notification said. "With this order, Ramco Logistics Suite continues to win the trust of leading logistics service providers across America, Australia, Middle East, Saudi Arabia..," it said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 146.50 apiece upby 3.72 per cent over previous close in BSE..

