MTV Pantaloons style Superstars Season 2 dials up glamour and style

Pantaloons, India's leading fast-fashion destination from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited and MTV India along with Liva Fluid Fashion are back with the second edition of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstar, that's bigger, better and more exciting!

MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Dec 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pantaloons, India's leading fast-fashion destination from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited and MTV India along with Liva Fluid Fashion are back with the second edition of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstar, that's bigger, better and more exciting! The finalists, who will compete for the title, have been shortlisted after being put through multiple city-wise challenges to arrive at the top nine.

MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars provides a platform for young audiences to showcase their talent and flair for fashion and unique personalities. Staying true to the brand's mission of 'Style your Change', this year's property revolves around the theme of Fashion Transformation. This season, MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars has gone bigger and better. Over 30,000 registrations were received out of which 2000 contestants have been shortlisted for the auditions held in various cities across the country.

The participants showcased their talent, glamour and personal style through different rounds of the audition. The nine finalists shortlisted from nine cities, in the ground up talent search will be mentored by eminent influencers from the field of fashion and entertainment, who will help them channel their inner fashionista. The show will be judged by popular actress Sana Saeed, TV host and actress Shenaz Treasurywala along with the famous music artist Arjun Kanungo. The show will be aired on MTV and Voot every Friday at 10 pm starting Friday, December 6.

Ryan Fernandes, Head of Marketing and E-Commerce, Pantaloons said, "We are excited to partner with MTV for season 2 of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars. This national-scale event is big on style and glamour and is a great platform for aspiring young fashionistas across the country to strut their style and get instant street cred. We look forward to seeing all the finalists in action as they amp up their style quotient to be the next Style Superstar." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

