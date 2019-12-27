Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Balaji Society proudly announces Sri Balaji University Pune (SBUP)

Sri Balaji Society, Pune has announced the launch of its private university, i.e. Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) for the first time in India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 11:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 11:57 IST
Sri Balaji Society proudly announces Sri Balaji University Pune (SBUP)
Sri Balaji University Pune. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 27 (ANI/Digpu): Sri Balaji Society, Pune has announced the launch of its private university, i.e. Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) for the first time in India. The esteemed society operates the following institutes: BIIB (Balaji Institute of International Business), BITM (Balaji Institute of Telecom and Management), BIMM (Balaji Institute of Modern Management) and BIMHRD (Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development) and is one of the leading Business Schools in India.

With the university accreditation, students will now get an MBA which is a full time two years of Masters's program from Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) which is affiliated by the Government of Maharashtra. The University accreditation reflects the Balaji Society's record growth in its professional development through its various postgraduate diploma and degree programs.

the various fields of specialisation include finance, information technology, telecom, operations and supply chain management, business analytics, human resource development, international business with marketing being one of the highly recognised specialisation. "Introduction of Sri Balaji University, Pune is one of the greatest milestones that we have achieved so far as it not only reflects better quality and diversity in our academic offerings and programs but also underscores our rich history, long term goals, and shared vision. This has added another feather to our cap. We can now emphasize on our long-held commitment to improvising the benefits of quality education at a private institution level and groom our candidates for the right jobs through appropriate inputs. As the Society is now affiliated to the State government, we hope this will ensure more trust among the existing as well as the aspiring candidates", said Prof Dr Col A Balasubramanian, Chancellor, Sri Balaji University, Pune.

Sri Balaji Society, Pune was founded in the year 1999 and has been committed to providing quality education ever since. The society has earned multiple accolades across all these years which include BIMM being ranked as one of the top three institutes offering 'Marketing' specialisation in India. Another noteworthy accolade includes Sri Balaji Society being ranked as the third top Business School in Pune by Times of India. Sri Balaji University, Pune operates on three significant pillars which are discipline, dedication, and determination.

The institute is also known for its conducive and dynamic environment along with excellent infrastructure which enables students to work hard towards their goals and achieve their dreams. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Revolutionaries mentioned as 'terrorists' in MP-based university question paper; irks students

Revolutionaries were termed as terrorists in the question paper for a post-graduation examination in Gwalior-based Jiwaji University, drawing ire of students who saw it as an insult of freedom fighters. Students of the third semester of MA ...

Physical activity in recommended amounts is linked to lowering cancer risks

An analysis of nine studies conducted with 7,50,000 adults finds that the amounts of physical activity during leisure time are linked to a lower risk of seven cancers. Of the seven cancers stated in the study, several cancer types have a do...

How can one say if a brain is awake?

Scientists commonly use multiple electroencephalograms or EEG tests to determine the brain consciousness level but now a research team, using rats, has been able to demonstrate that the EEG doesnt always track with being awake. The study by...

Illicit opioid users at higher mortality risk due to various causes, reveals study

People hooked on to illicit opioids are not only at the risk of dying from a drug overdose but also face increased chances of death from communicable and non-communicable diseases, injuries and suicide. Suicide related mortality was eight t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019