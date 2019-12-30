Left Menu
2020 looks promising for New Gurugram realty market

New Gurugram is enjoying a strategic location due to its smooth connectivity. The widespread connectivity through National Highway-48 and the upcoming Dwarka Expressway will augur well for the realty market of this region. It is also in close proximity to the airport.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gurugram (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 16:32 IST
Vatika logo.. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Dec 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): New Gurugram is enjoying a strategic location due to its smooth connectivity. The widespread connectivity through National Highway-48 and the upcoming Dwarka Expressway will augur well for the realty market of this region. It is also in close proximity to the airport. The KMP expressway will also provide a fillip to the area's connectivity eventually giving a boost to the housing market in New Gurugram. The proposed Delhi-Gurugram SNB RRTS Corridor will further boost the connectivity in the area. Besides, New Gurugram is boasted with required social infrastructures for everyday life such as educational institutions, hospitals, shopping avenues, hotels, and entertainment zone.

All these developments have made it a cynosure of all eyes and especially of millennials for investment. 2019 witnessed great traction in the realty market of New Gurugram and promises a bright 2020. Leading developers from the region share their views on the same. "A slew of acts and policy reforms have empowered the buyers in 2019 and helped the realty industry regain its confidence. 2019 was the year of new launches for the real estate market in New Gurugram, as per the industry reports the region is the most active in terms of demand in the housing sector. 2020 looks promising for the real estate sector with respect to the housing market," said Amit Kaicker, Business Head, DLF, New Gurugram.

"One of the major trends expected to rule the market is the delivery of ready to move-in homes. Timely delivery after the completion of the projects will encourage the buyers to invest in realty sector, marking 2020 a right time to buy a property. Driven by new launches, seamless connectivity, infrastructural development and assured future growth prospect, New Gurugram and Dwarka Expressway is expected to see massive demand for housing," added Kaicker. "The housing market has matured over the last couple of years. It is now primarily an end user-driven market. In 2020 we see steady growth both in terms of sales and deliveries. 2020 will be a bright year for the New Gurugram region as the work on the completion for Dwarka Expressway is going on in full swing and the hindrances coming in the way of removal of toll have been removed," said Anupam Varshney Head, Sales and Marketing, Vatika Limited.

"These developments will attract big companies to relocate their offices in international standard commercial complexes like Vatika India Next City Center which would mean a substantial number of workforce coming here for work and would ultimately lead in substantial enhancement in the demand for housing in the area. Further with the introduction of new policies like Dindayal Jan Awas Yojna which is aimed at providing affordable housing, will further gain pace and would contribute towards good demand in the housing sector," added Varshney. "With the gamut of choices in both residential and commercial properties and new launches of housing projects, New Gurgaon will attract the millennial to invest in that region. With the upcoming infrastructural developments in the region, New Gurugram will see the fastest growth in terms of public transport, ensuring rapid connectivity within the city and other adjoining areas. The area is expected to be one spot real estate destination in NCR in 2020," said Ashish Sarin, CEO, AlphaCorp.

The New Year seems to be extremely promising for the housing as well as the commercial market in New Gurugram. With the development work going on in full swing, the region is set to witness a boost in 2020 which will stimulate Gurugram's realty market. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

