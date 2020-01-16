Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank signs $88m loan deal to modernize Assam’s ferry sector

A majority of Assam’s more than 350 ferry routes cross the Brahmaputra or serve its islands, providing a crucial means of transport to thousands of commuters in both the urban and rural areas of the Brahmaputra Valley.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 18:47 IST
World Bank signs $88m loan deal to modernize Assam’s ferry sector
The Assam Inland Water Transport Project (AIWTP), will help Assam improve the passenger ferry infrastructure and its services and strengthen the capacity of the institutions running the inland water transport. Image Credit: Twitter(@WorldBankIndia)

The Government of India, Government of Assam and the World Bank today signed a loan agreement of $88 million to help modernize Assam's passenger ferry sector that runs on its rivers including the mighty Brahmaputra.

A majority of Assam's more than 350 ferry routes cross the Brahmaputra or serve its islands, providing a crucial means of transport to thousands of commuters in both the urban and rural areas of the Brahmaputra Valley. The Assam Inland Water Transport Project (AIWTP), will help Assam improve the passenger ferry infrastructure and its services and strengthen the capacity of the institutions running the inland water transport. Technically better-designed terminals and energy-efficient vessels (both new and retrofitted) will make the ferry services more sustainable with the least disruption to nature.

"India's large network of inland waterways can play a significant role in the country's economy. Its fuel efficiency contributes to lower operating costs and reduces environmental impact," said Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance. "In Assam, the rivers are a vital transport asset for its people. The Assam Inland Water Transport Project will help develop a modern, efficient and safe river transport system for the large volume of passengers and cargo carried by the vessels."

The loan agreement was signed by Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, on behalf of the Government of India; Adil Khan, Commissioner of Transport, on behalf of the Government of Assam; and Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, India on behalf of the World Bank.

"Assam has the largest network of navigable waterways in India. The Government of Assam has taken on the challenge of modernizing the ferries sector which, though vital to the state, remains largely informal," said Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director, India. "With World Bank support, the government is creating an institutional framework that will mainstream Inland Waterways as a mode of transport that is both attractive and well-suited to a wide cross-section of people living in the Brahmaputra Valley of Assam."

The project will support the Government of Assam's efforts to corporatize its own ferry activities. The Assam Shipping Company (ASC) will operate the government ferries and the Assam Ports Company (APC) will provide terminals and terminal services on a common-user basis to both public and private ferry operators.

Inland Water Transport is also a more sustainable mode of transport. It provides low-carbon and low-cost options when compared to the cost of constructing and maintaining flood-resilient roads and bridges across the long stretches of the Brahmaputra river.

"Assam's ferry services are integral to the lives of the people living in the Brahmaputra valley of Assam, providing them with connectivity, mobility, and livelihoods," said Atul Agarwal, Senior Transport Specialist, and Ninan Oommen Biju, Senior Port Specialist and World Bank's Task Team Leaders for the project. "With better navigation aids, appropriate safety gear and more suitable marine engines, the ferry services are expected to get more reliable and safer," they added.

The project will also help build modern ferry terminals. In doing so, the project will draw guidance from 'working with nature' principles that aim to design new infrastructure or rehabilitate existing infrastructure in a way that works with natural river processes.

Today, a quarter of all ferry passengers in the state are women and girls. The ferry terminals have few facilities, with limited seating (if any), or toilets or drinking water and most waiting areas are mostly overcrowded. Traveling on the vessels can be uncomfortable and difficult, particularly for women, children, older people, and for the differently-abled. The project will improve facilities for people using the ferry services and give special attention to the safety and security of women and girls.

The terminals will have better access, lighting, and signages while the new vessels will allow for individual seats and separate toilets. Moreover, a strengthened regulatory regime will ensure a reduction in overloading, adherence to time schedule and better crew standards.

The $88 million loans from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), has a final maturity of 14.5 years including a grace period of five years.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Would you give up kidney for a Super Bowl ticket? Some would

What would you give up to watch your favorite team play live in a Super BowlA kidney Abstain from sex for a year or break up with your significant other Some say they would do just that give up organs and sex and end relationships for a Sup...

Police directed to strengthen border highway checkpoints in Samba

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, authorities on Thursday directed police to strengthen the checkpoints on roads leading to the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district, officials said. These directions have been p...

Citizenship process in India 'non-discriminatory', we all wedded to Constitution: Ram Madhav

In an apparent swipe at opposition parties over protests against the amended citizenship law, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said on Thursday that those who lost in democratic process converted the streets into democratic forum and indulg...

ACB arrests NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather's son over alleged misappropriation of funds sanctioned by J&K Bank for project: Officials.

ACB arrests NC leader Abdul Rahim Rathers son over alleged misappropriation of funds sanctioned by JK Bank for project Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020