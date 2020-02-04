Six cluster development projects sanctioned for Thane
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday sanctioned six cluster redevelopment projects in Thane city. The six projects will cover 1,07,000 dwellings and benefit 4,85,000 residents, an official statement said.
Clearance was granted for redevelopment of slums and dilapidated buildings under the `Urban Renewal Plan' in Kisan Nagar, Kopri, Rabodi, Hazuri, Tekdi Bungalow and Lokmanaya Nagar localities. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will perform bhoomi pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) for the Kisan Nagar-Jai Bhavani Nagar project on February 6, said the statement from Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde's office.
Shinde is also guardian minister for Thane..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Maharashtra
- Eknath Shinde
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Kisan Nagar
- Rabodi
- Tekdi Bungalow
ALSO READ
Mondal shines with triple gold, Maharashtra still on top crossing 200-medal mark
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor
Bank of Maharashtra net profit jumps to Rs 135 cr in Dec qtr
Pathri delegation to meet Maharashtra CM on dispute with Shirdi
Maharashtra govt to make Marathi mandatory in all schools