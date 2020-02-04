Six cluster development projects sanctioned for Thane

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday sanctioned six cluster redevelopment projects in Thane city. The six projects will cover 1,07,000 dwellings and benefit 4,85,000 residents, an official statement said.

Clearance was granted for redevelopment of slums and dilapidated buildings under the `Urban Renewal Plan' in Kisan Nagar, Kopri, Rabodi, Hazuri, Tekdi Bungalow and Lokmanaya Nagar localities. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will perform bhoomi pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) for the Kisan Nagar-Jai Bhavani Nagar project on February 6, said the statement from Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde's office.

Shinde is also guardian minister for Thane..

