GSK Velu is FICCI Co-Chairperson
Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI): Trivitron Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director GSK Velu has been appointed as the Co-
Chairperson for trade body-The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)- for 2020.
Velu who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics also serves Apollo White Dental and Apollo
Dialysis as its director, a press release said. He is also the Honorary Consul to the Repubic of
Estonia in India (for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), the release said.
"I am thankful for FICCI's vote of confidence in appointing me as Co-Chairperson FICCI Tamil Nadu State
council," Velu said on his appointment. "This position gives me an opportunity to work within
the FICCI framework in meeting objectives of industry growth at one level...," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- Tamil Nadu
- India
- Kerala
- Estonia
- Telangana
- Andhra Pradesh
ALSO READ
Trump to visit India on Feb 24, 25: White House
US President Donald Trump to visit India on Feb 24, 25: White House
President Trump's visit to further strengthen strategic ties: India
EXCLUSIVE-India readying $2.6 billion U.S. naval helicopter deal ahead of Trump trip
Two Indians and three Bangladeshi players charged by ICC for unsavoury incidents after U-19 WC final