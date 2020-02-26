Left Menu
GSK Velu is FICCI Co-Chairperson

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 14:42 IST
Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI): Trivitron Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director GSK Velu has been appointed as the Co-

Chairperson for trade body-The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)- for 2020.

Velu who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics also serves Apollo White Dental and Apollo

Dialysis as its director, a press release said. He is also the Honorary Consul to the Repubic of

Estonia in India (for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), the release said.

"I am thankful for FICCI's vote of confidence in appointing me as Co-Chairperson FICCI Tamil Nadu State

council," Velu said on his appointment. "This position gives me an opportunity to work within

the FICCI framework in meeting objectives of industry growth at one level...," he said.

