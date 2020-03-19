Left Menu
Development News Edition

97 Indian passengers stranded in Singapore due to coronavirus travel restrictions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:06 IST
97 Indian passengers stranded in Singapore due to coronavirus travel restrictions

Nearly 100 Indian travellers, arriving from the Philippines and Malaysia, are stranded at Singapore's Changi Airport and are unable to get back home due to the travel restrictions imposed by India in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic, the Indian High Commission said here on Thursday. The Commission said it was working out arrangements to put the 97 stranded Indians on a flight back to India.

Most of these Indian passengers arrived from the Philippines and Malaysia, the Indian High Commission said. Due to Singapore's own travel restrictions on visitors coming from or through ASEAN region, these passengers cannot enter Singapore, it said.

"We have worked with the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation to facilitate the return of these Indians back home," India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf told PTI on Thursday. "We are also working with Air India, Singapore Airlines and Changi Airport to get the stranded passengers flight back to India and lend support during their stay in transit," Ashraf said.

Officials at the High Commission are at the Changi Airport assisting the 97 passengers with arrangements for food, freshening up and any other assistance needed in the airport transit area. Most of the passengers had travelled through Malaysia and faced stringent arrival and departure procedures both in India and Malaysia.

Malaysia has shut its borders, not allowing foreigners in and have also ordered its citizens not to travel. India has also restricted arrival of passengers from some countries including Malaysia and the Philippines.

The Singapore Airlines has agreed to fly the stranded passengers to India, as there is no scheduled Air India flight for Thursday. The Delhi administration is in the process of clearing the passengers for entry into India.

India on Monday banned the entry of passengers from Europe, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31 to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Singapore on Wednesday advised its citizens to defer all foreign travel plans as it reported 47 new coronavirus cases, mostly imported ones, taking the total number of infections in the country to 313.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 8,809 people and infected 218,631 across 157 countries and territories, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Samajwadi Party cancels all programmes including Cycle Yatra this month: Akhilesh Yadav

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Samajwadi Party SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that all the party programmes including Cycle Yatra has been cancelled and will now be held from April 22, 2020. The Cycle Yatra was scheduled...

Accenture lowers full-year revenue forecast on coronavirus fears

Online consulting and service provider Accenture on Thursday lowered its full-year revenue growth forecast amid the raging coronavirus outbreak. The company forecast full-year revenue growth in the range of 3 to 6, down from its prior forec...

Premature to say who is responsible for Jamia violence:

It is premature to say who is responsible for the recent violence in Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The government cannot divulge much information about t...

JSPL bags 200 MT iron ore block in Odisha auctions

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL has bagged an iron ore block in the ongoing auctions in Odisha with reserves of about 200 million tonnes MT, a source said on Thursday. &#160; The iron ore block, Guali mine, is spread over 365 hectares in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020