In addition to crafting the course content for the programme,ABBPower Grids India team will support the Institute in setting up a laboratory for SEG technology and provide internship opportunities for SEG for the MTech students and PhD scholars. The partnership will help create the right educational framework that facilitates reliable and clean power, it said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:31 IST
ABB Power Grids India, NIT Warangal ink MoU to drive smart electric grid education

Hyderabad, Jun 25 (PTI): ABBPower Grids India on Thursday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NITW), Telangana, for cooperation to drive smart electric grid technology education, skills development and research activities. ABBPower Grids India has partnered with the Department of Electrical Engineering of NITW to develop a Master of Technology (MTech) programme in Smart Electric Grid (SEG) from the current academic year, a release said here.

The technology company will help NITW create a socially-relevant and yet internationally-acceptable curriculum, implement innovative and effective teaching methodologies and sharpen focus on the wholesome development of students at the Institute over the next five years, the release said. In addition to crafting the course content for the programme,ABBPower Grids India team will support the Institute in setting up a laboratory for SEG technology and provide internship opportunities for SEG for the MTech students and PhD scholars.

The partnership will help create the right educational framework that facilitates reliable and clean power, it said. "Building the right talent pool is crucial for building a sustainable grid of the future.

This is part of our continued focus on education and skill development aligned with initiatives such as Skill India - and will help advance efforts in bringing power to all while cutting carbon emissions," said N Venu, Managing Director,ABBPower Grids India. NITW Director Prof N V Ramana Rao said "Our aim is to create the right educational framework and environment that enables a cleaner, greener and smarter grid." PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

