All personnel of police outpost in Ghaziabad sent to police lines for allowing illegal buses: SSP

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-01-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 01:07 IST
All staff members including the in-charge of a police outpost in the Old Bust Stand area here have been transferred to police lines after it was found that they felicitated running of buses illegally, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said he conducted a raid in the area after receiving a complaint of buses being operated illegally in connivance of the outpost staff that comes under the jurisdiction of the Shani Gate police station.

According to Kumar, a bus that was illegally plying from Ghaziabad to other cities was impounded and the staff members at the police outpost were shunted to the police lines.

''These who have been shunted out are outpost in-charge Inspector Pummy Chowdhary, Head Constables Ram Prakash, Kaushalendra Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar and Anand, and constables Naveen, Adesh and Bunty Kumar,'' the SSP said. Earlier, within 15 days, over 30 buses were seized which were illegally plying in between Ghaziabad to Bareilly from Apsara-Dilshad Garden border causing a great loss to the Uttar Pradesh government, he added.

