Lead start-up, innovation movement: Himanta to Gauhati University

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday urged Gauhati University to lead a start-up and innovation movement in the state and assured the institute that it will get all support from the government.

Sarma inaugurated the platinum jubilee celebrations of the oldest university of the North-eastern region on its 75th foundation day programme. ''Gauhati University is a sacred temple of higher learning. This university was born out of the committed endeavours of Assamese people in the pursuit of higher education. Even though many new institutions of higher learning have come up in the state, this university still stands tall,'' he added.

Stating that this is the right time for the university to lead a start-up and innovation movement in the state, Sarma said there is never a shortage of capital in the state exchequer for innovative works.

He said that the state government will extend all support to it if an appropriate proposal in this direction is submitted.

''The pursuit of knowledge and wisdom is a fundamental tenet of Indian civilization. Today, Indian civilization has reached a full-fledged stage of excellence through a relentless journey of knowledge and wisdom, advancing along the path shown by Takshashila and Nalanda (ancient Indian universities),'' Sarma said.

He said that the creation of teachers or bureaucrats alone could not be the objective of a university. The purpose of education should be to change the thinking and mentality of students.

Sarma said that Gauhati University is the heart of the educational renaissance in Northeast India and unlike other institutions of higher learning, this varsity has many unique features.

''This university came into existence as a result of the endless sacrifices and long movement of a large number of dedicated personalities. The university has a remarkable history of creating rich human resources,'' he added.

The chief minister formally inaugurated the Freshwater Ornamental Fish Brood Bank at the Aqua Culture and Biodiversity Centre at the university.

Established under the auspices of the National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad, and in collaboration with the Fisheries Department of the state government, the centre specialises in the development of ornamental fish research and rearing skills for the benefit of the students of Zoology Department of the varsity.

