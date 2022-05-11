Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: A Nato membership would have prevented the war

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:24 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking to French University Sciences Po, said the war with Russia would have been prevented if his country had been member of Nato beforehand.

"If Ukraine had been part of Nato before the war, there would have been no war", Zelenskiy told students via videolink.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said the risk of seeing Ukraine become member of Nato warranted the invasion of its neighbour that started more than two months ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

