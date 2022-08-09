Left Menu

CM Arvind Kejriwal hoists 500th tricolour installed by his govt

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday hoisted the 500th national flag installed by his government, and said everybody should take a pledge to make India the number one country in the world. They are calling it a freebie saying that poor should not get free education in government schools.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday hoisted the 500th national flag installed by his government and said everybody should take a pledge to make India the number one country in the world. He said many countries that got independence after India have ''surpassed us''. ''We have everything. We have the most intelligent people in the world and the most hardworking people but we have lagged,'' he said, once again denouncing those calling the government's welfare scheme ''freebies''. ''It pains me to hear some people saying free education should be stopped. They are calling it a freebie saying that the poor should not get free education in government schools. I don't understand the term freebie or free 'revadi'. If government schools are closed, nearly 70 to 80 percent of children will remain illiterate,'' he said.

Good education, healthcare, and employment should be considered fundamental rights, and not called freebies, he said. At the flag hoisting ceremony at Mayur Vihar, he began his address with chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad, and Vande Mataram.

''A year back, we had decided we will install so many tricolors in Delhi that whenever a Delhiite steps out, he sees at least one flag around him. We are ensuring that people see the tricolor three to four times during the day,'' he said, adding his government has installed 500 national flags across the national capital now.

His Deputy Manish Sisodia thanked the engineers and contractors who helped in realizing the dream of installing 500 national flags across Delhi.

