NIRF 2023: AIIMS Delhi adjudged best among medical colleges

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has once again been adjudged the best among medical colleges in the National Institutional Ranking Framework-2023.

The premier institution bagged the recognition six times in a row.

The rankings, released by the Ministry of Education, evaluate higher education institutions across the country based on various parameters such as teaching, learning, research, outreach, and perception.

AIIMS Delhi's top rank in the NIRF 2023 is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in medical education, research, and healthcare, its Director M Srinivas said.

The institution has consistently set high standards and played a pivotal role in shaping the medical landscape of the country, Dr Srinivas said.

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, world-class faculty, and cutting-edge research facilities, AIIMS Delhi has been at the forefront of medical advancements.

The institution has nurtured some of the finest medical professionals, who have made significant contributions to healthcare and medical research globally, Dr Srinivas said.

The recognition bestowed upon AIIMS Delhi by NIRF reaffirms its position as a centre of excellence in medical education and research. The institution's commitment to providing quality education, fostering innovation, and delivering comprehensive patient care has set a benchmark for other institutions to follow.

