'Baal Satra' to be organised in HP Vidhan Sabha on June 12

A children's session will be organised in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on June 12, a statement issued here on Saturday said.

Total 68 children MLAs have been selected for the 'Baal Satra', it said, adding that the protem speaker and chief minister have also been named. The protem speaker has also received tips from Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania regarding the session.

The selected children represent 63 schools from Himachal Pradesh and one school each from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Forty girls and 28 boys have been selected as child legislators, the statement said. The children will interact as the chief minister, leader of opposition (LoP), deputy chief minister, speaker, and cabinet ministers for a day at Vidhan Sabha Bhawan in Shimla. This session is aimed at sensitising children about political literacy and other burning issues along with the citizens' rights, said the speaker of the legislative assembly. The children have been selected under the three-month-long campaign 'Baccho Ki Sarkar Kaisi Ho' organised under the aegis of the Himachal Pradesh Education Department. According to the release, 1,085 government, non-government and non-school-going children registered and sent videos on the issues they would like to raise in the assembly along with their suggestions between April 1 and May 25. The issues included career counselling for the youth to address the increasing unemployment in Himachal, marketing of crops of state farmers, weekly promotion of sports, empowerment of state buses to prevent traffic and small efforts to improve the quality of education. These suggestions will be discussed in detail by the children in this session, officials added.

