PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-09-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:30 IST
J-K unveils first-of-its-kind space lab in govt school in Kishtwar
A space lab, first-of-its-kind in Jammu and Kashmir, was inaugurated in a government school in Kishtwar district, an official spokesperson said, describing it as a ''historic moment'' for the Union Territory.

The pioneering space lab, developed under the ISRO space tutor programme by Vyomika Space Academy and funded by the Directorate of Education Jammu, represents a significant leap in educational technology, the spokesman said.

He said the lab is equipped with high-tech telescopes, ISRO rocket and satellite demonstration models, drones and aircrafts.

''This will enable students to explore the wonders of the cosmos and notable space missions from ISRO,'' the spokesman said in a statement here.

He said the unveiling ceremony took place at Government Higher Secondary School Boys, Kishtwar in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav and Chief Education Officer, Kishtwar Prehlad Bhagat.

Students and staff of the school were also in attendance to witness this landmark cosmic event, the spokesman said.

He said Vyomika Space Academy Chief Executive Officer Govind Yadav briefed the gathering about detailed insights into the lab's functionality and its potential to inspire and enhance students' knowledge of space, science and technology.

The Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner encouraged students to make the best use of this ''remarkable space lab'', emphasizing that it would not only foster a deeper understanding of space but also inspire students to consider careers in space sciences.

''This initiative is expected to ignite interest in astronomy-related activities at the school level, potentially guiding students towards careers in this fascinating field,'' he said.

Students from class 6 to 12 will have the opportunity to receive skill development training sessions from these cutting-edge labs, the spokesman said, adding Vyomika Space Academy will host a state-level inter-school hydro rocket and astronomy workshop on October 15, in commemoration of the birth anniversary of former president A P J Abdul Kalam.

Students from various schools are encouraged to participate and expand their knowledge in these captivating fields, the spokesman said.

