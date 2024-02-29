Indian 4x200m freestyle relay team clocks 'Best Indian Time' at Asian Age Group C'ships

Swimmers Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj registered the 'best Indian time' in the 4x200m freestyle relay on their way to a gold medal finish at the Asian Group Aquatics Championships in Philippines.

The Indian quartet clocked 7:26.64s, bettering the 7:29.04s effort by Aryan, Aneesh, Kushagra Rawat and Tanish George Mathew at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

Vietnam (7:29.43s) and Thailand (7:40.37s) won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Palak Joshi clinched the gold in the girl's 200m backstroke (B) event with a swim of 2:21.55s while Nithik Nathella (2:03.76s) and Rishabh Das (2:05.73s) took home the silver and bronze medals respectively in the boy's 200m backstroke (B) event.

In swimming, national record timings are those achieved at the National Aquatic Championships. The times recorded in other meets are called the 'best Indian time'.

In age-group swimming meets, swimmers over the age of 18 compete in the senior or A events.

Junior swimmers, who are 16-17 years old, compete in the B events while 14 to 15-year-olds participate in the C category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)