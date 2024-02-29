Left Menu

Indian 4x200m freestyle relay team clocks 'Best Indian Time' at Asian Age Group C'ships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 22:58 IST
Indian 4x200m freestyle relay team clocks 'Best Indian Time' at Asian Age Group C'ships
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Swimmers Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj registered the 'best Indian time' in the 4x200m freestyle relay on their way to a gold medal finish at the Asian Group Aquatics Championships in Philippines.

The Indian quartet clocked 7:26.64s, bettering the 7:29.04s effort by Aryan, Aneesh, Kushagra Rawat and Tanish George Mathew at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

Vietnam (7:29.43s) and Thailand (7:40.37s) won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Palak Joshi clinched the gold in the girl's 200m backstroke (B) event with a swim of 2:21.55s while Nithik Nathella (2:03.76s) and Rishabh Das (2:05.73s) took home the silver and bronze medals respectively in the boy's 200m backstroke (B) event.

In swimming, national record timings are those achieved at the National Aquatic Championships. The times recorded in other meets are called the 'best Indian time'.

In age-group swimming meets, swimmers over the age of 18 compete in the senior or A events.

Junior swimmers, who are 16-17 years old, compete in the B events while 14 to 15-year-olds participate in the C category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Japan's Takeda in regulatory talks to launch dengue vaccine in India; India court bars yoga guru's Patanjali from publishing some medicine ads and more

Health News Roundup: Japan's Takeda in regulatory talks to launch dengue vac...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient; Spring training roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers in Dodgers debut and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient; Sp...

 Global
4
Samsung begins sampling 256GB SD Express microSD card

Samsung begins sampling 256GB SD Express microSD card

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024