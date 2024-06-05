Left Menu

Medical Student Suspended Over Alleged Blasphemy Post in Srinagar

A medical student at Srinagar Government Medical College was suspended following protests by fellow students over an alleged blasphemous post. An enquiry involving 13 HODs has been initiated. Protests erupted over the non-local student's display picture on a caller app, demanding immediate action for hurting religious sentiments.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A medical student at Srinagar Government Medical College faced immediate suspension on Wednesday after fellow students raised protests over an alleged blasphemous post on a caller app.

The GMC Srinagar administration swiftly took cognizance and suspended the student pending an inquiry. A committee of 13 HODs has been formed to investigate the matter and take necessary action under the rules.

Protests erupted on the campus as dozens of students, along with junior doctors, demanded action after the non-local student's display picture on a calling application was found to be offensive. The protestors demanded the removal of the display picture within three hours, but the student reportedly refused, leading to heightened tensions and calls for accountability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

