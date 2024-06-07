Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Four Indian Medical Students Drown in Russia

Four Indian medical students from Maharashtra drowned in the Volkhov River near St Petersburg, Russia. Despite efforts, only two bodies have been recovered, with the search ongoing. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has termed the incident as unfortunate. Arrangements are being made to repatriate the bodies to India.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:26 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a heartbreaking turn of events, four Indian medical students tragically drowned in the fast-flowing Volkhov River near St Petersburg, Russia. The students, who hailed from Maharashtra, were identified as Harshal Anantrao Desale, Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, Jia Firoj Pinjari, and Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub.

A fifth student, Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane, narrowly escaped death and is currently receiving medical attention. The Russian authorities have so far recovered two bodies, while the search for the remaining two continues.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy in Moscow expressed deep condolences, terming the incident as unfortunate. Arrangements are underway to repatriate the bodies to India, providing solace to the grieving families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

